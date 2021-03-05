INDONESIAS MT. MERAPI VOLCANO SPEWING LAVA

Mt. Merapi in Central Java, Indonesia released incandescent lava 81 times in a span of just 12 hours on Friday with a maximum sliding distance of 1.3 kilometers (0.8 miles).

The Center for Research and Development of Geological Disaster Technology (BPPTKG) said the activities occurred since Thursday at 6.00 p.m. local time (1100 GMT) until Friday at 6.00 a.m. local time (2300GMT Thursday).

The volcano also emitted hot clouds four times with a maximum sliding distance of up to 1,500 meters (4,900 feet) until Friday noon.

"The eruption can still occur at any time, and we urge the public to stay away from prone areas," said Nur Kholik.

The authorities have increased the alert status to Level III since Nov. 5, 2020.

The active volcano has entered an "effusive eruption phase" since Jan. 4, 2021.









