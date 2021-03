Two people wait in front of the entrance to the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church, converted into a rapid test center, in Berlin on March 3, 2021, during the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 10,580 to 2,482,522, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday. The reported death toll rose by 264 to 71,504, the tally showed.