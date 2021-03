People use escalators after disembarking from a train at Luz station during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Brazil recorded 75,102 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,699 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Brazil has registered nearly 10.8 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 260,970, according to ministry data.