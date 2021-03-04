Two arrested over threats against New Zealand Muslims

New Zealand police have arrested two people following online threats to the Linwood Islamic Centre and Al Noor mosque in Christchurch.

The arrests come just days out from the second anniversary of the 2019 terror attacks on the two mosques, in which 51 people were killed and dozens others wounded.

The two people in custody were assisting police with enquiries, Canterbury district commander superintendent John Price said in a statement on Thursday.

No charges have been laid at this point, Price said.

"Any messages of hate or people wanting to cause harm in our community will not be tolerated. It's not the Kiwi way."

Price said police enquiries were continuing, and as such no detail on the nature of the threat would be provided.

"We take all threats of this nature seriously and we are working closely with our Muslim community," Price said.









