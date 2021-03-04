Turkish forces arrest 3 FETO suspects trying to flee to Greece

At least three suspected members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) trying to escape to Greece were caught along the border in northwestern Turkey, a security source said on Thursday.

Identified only by initials H.B., G.G., and H.B., the suspects were arrested by anti-terror police units in Edirne province, said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

They were using fake identities while trying to flee to Greece, it added.

Later, suspects were remanded in custody.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and 2,734 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.