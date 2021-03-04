2 more Kurdish families join anti-PKK sit-in protest

Two more Kurdish families joined the ongoing sit-in protest against the PKK terror group and its Syrian offshoot YPG in southeastern Turkey on Thursday.

The protest began on Sept. 3, 2019, when three mothers said their children had been forcibly recruited by PKK terrorists. The sit-in outside the office of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), which the government accuses of having links to the PKK, has been growing since then in Diyarbakır province.

Halime Başal, a woman who came from the southeastern Siirt province, said her son Zahir was abducted by the terror group at the age of 14.

Başal said she wanted her beloved child back, adding she would not leave the protest until her son returns.

Yenal Başal, accompanying her mother, said they were physically abused by the affiliates of the terror group.

Meanwhile, Ercan Aktaş, a man from southeastern Hakkari province, joined the protest for the sake of his sister, Ayşe, who was abducted at the age of 16 in 2014.

Aktaş said his father lost his life in 2017 after the abduction of his sister and asked her to surrender to security forces.

So far, at least 24 families have reunited with their children who fled the terror group and surrendered to Turkish security sources. Offenders who are linked to terrorist groups and surrender are eligible for possible sentence reductions under a repentance law in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.





