US URGES RETURN TO DEMOCRACY IN CALL WITH VENEZUELAS GUAIDO

US urges 'return to democracy' in call with Venezuela's Guaido

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for a "return to democracy in Venezuela through free and fair elections," in a phone conversation with the country's opposition leader Juan Guaido on Tuesday.

Blinken spoke to Guaido about the efforts of Washington and its allies - including the European Union, Lima Group and the Organization of American States - to step up pressure and push for a peaceful transition of power, spokesman Ned Price said.

Guaido and Biden also discussed Venezuela's humanitarian needs.

In oil-rich Venezuela, a power struggle has been raging since the beginning of 2019, with self-proclaimed interim president Guaido trying to push President Nicolas Maduro out of office.

Maduro, who won a second term in 2018 elections widely criticized as undemocratic, has maintained his grip on power with the help of Venezuela's powerful military.

He has presided over an economic meltdown which has driven some 5 million Venezuelans to flee abroad.

The US and numerous countries in Latin America and Europe recognize Guaido as the country's leader, while Maduro has support from China, Russia, Cuba, Bolivia and Nicaragua.











