GERMANYS CONFIRMED CORONAVIRUS CASES RISE BY 9,019

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 9,019

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 9,019 to 2,460,030, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday. The reported death toll rose by 418 to 70,881, the tally showed.