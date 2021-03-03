GERMANYS CONFIRMED CORONAVIRUS CASES RISE BY 9,019

News
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 9,019
Published March 03,2021
Consumer prices in Germany rose at a faster pace in February, preliminary official data showed Monday, as fears grow that a return of inflation could hamper a post-pandemic economic recovery. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 9,019 to 2,460,030, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday. The reported death toll rose by 418 to 70,881, the tally showed.