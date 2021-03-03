France eyes possible easing of COVID restrictions from mid-April-govt spokesman

French Secretary of State and Government's spokesperson Gabriel Attal leaves after taking part in the weekly cabinet meeting at The Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris on March 3, 2021. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)

France is preparing for a possible easing of measures aimed at curbing the COVID-19 pandemic from mid-April as it banks on an acceleration of its vaccination campaign, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

"We will still face hard times, it is true, but for the first time in months, the return to more normal living conditions is in sight," Attal told reporters following a meeting of the French Cabinet.

"It is neither a far nor uncertain horizon - it is an horizon that is getting closer and closer. We hope maybe from mid-April, and we are preparing for it," he added.

"The President (Emmanuel Macron) asked us to submit proposals that could allow for a cautious re-opening of the country soon."

Earlier this week, Health Minister Olivier Veran said France will retain its current measures aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19, including a nighttime curfew, as a bare minimum for the next four to six weeks.

Other measures now in force include the closure of bars, restaurants, museums, sports and music venues.