FM Çavuşoğlu says Turkey may negotiate maritime demarcation with Egypt if conditions allow

Turkey and Egypt could negotiate a maritime demarcation agreement in the eastern Mediterranean if their ties allow for such a move, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Wednesday.

Last month, Egypt announced the start of a bid round for oil and natural gas exploration and exploitation in 24 blocks including some in the Mediterranean.





When Egypt signed an agreement with Greece on the boundaries in Eastern Mediterranean, it respected Turkey's southern borders of the continental shelf, Çavuşoglu said in his comments during a joint news conference with his Georgian counterpart Davit Zalkaliani in Ankara.



"Egypt continues carrying out its activities like seismic exploration and licensing within its continental shelf. In doing so, it continues to respect our continental shelf. We welcome this positively," he stressed.



Touching on Turkey's new human rights roadmap unveiled by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday, Çavuşoğlu underlined: "It will boost our relations with the EU institutions while expanding the fundamental rights and freedoms."









