Turkey rescues 23 asylum seekers off Aegean coast

The Turkish Coast Guard rescued 23 asylum seekers on a rubber boat with a broken engine off the country's western coast on Tuesday.

According to the Coast Guard Command, the group of asylum seekers asked for help when their boat drifted as its engine broke down off the coast of Cesme district in Izmir province.

A rescue vessel was sent to the group and rescued them.

The asylum seekers were later transferred to the provincial migration office.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Turkey hosts nearly four million refugees, including over 3.6 million Syrians, more than any other country in the world.





