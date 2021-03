A woman wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus disease walks along a pedestrian underground crossing in Moscow on February 25, 2021. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)

Russia on Monday reported 11,571 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 2,097 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 4,257,650.

The country also reported another 333 deaths, raising the official toll to 86,455.