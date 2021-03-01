Majority of Germans want to see lockdown measures eased

Two and a half months since Germany entered full lockdown, the government can no longer rely on public support for the tough restrictions, according to a poll commissioned by dpa.

Only 26 per cent of those surveyed by YouGov said they supported a continuation of the measures to stem coronavirus infections, with just 9 per cent favouring an even stricter response.

The majority are for either easing the restrictions (43 per cent) or completely returning to normality (17 per cent), according to the poll.

This marks the first time since sweeping closures and tough restrictions came into effect in mid-December that a YouGov poll has found no majority support for the lockdown.

At the start of the lockdown, 73 per cent of people were behind the measures, which forced non-essential retailers and schools to shut, as well as restaurants, hotels and cultural and leisure facilities.

Most of Germany's 16 states have opted to gradually send children back to classrooms in recent weeks.

On Monday, hairdressers were allowed to reopen across the country.

This followed talks between Chancellor Angela Merkel and state premiers on February 10, in which they otherwise agreed to extend the lockdown.

Their next conference is scheduled for Wednesday, with further easing expected to be discussed.

While progress has stalled somewhat in recent weeks as new variants of the virus have been detected, Germany has managed to lower infection numbers dramatically since the peak of its second wave late last year.

However, the government has come in for criticism for gaffes in its vaccination strategy and the delayed roll-out of rapid testing.









