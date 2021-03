A man on a scooter rides along a closed shop in the centre of the small town Gangelt, one of Germany's first coronavirus pandemic hotspots, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Gangelt, Germany, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuel

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 4,732 to 2,447,068, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday. The reported death toll rose by 60 to 70,105, the tally showed.