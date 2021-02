People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus run along a pedestrian crossing Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Tokyo. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 340 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Tokyo reported 329 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, national broadcaster NHK said, for a slight decrease from the prevous day's figure of 337.

Japan lifted a state of emergency in six prefectures a week earlier than scheduled, although the curbs stay until early March in Tokyo and three other prefectures.