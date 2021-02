A man wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus disease walks along a street in central Moscow on February 26, 2021. (Photo by Yuri KADOBNOV / AFP)

Russia reported 11,359 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the national tally to 4,246,079.

The coronavirus crisis centre said that 379 more deaths of coronavirus patients had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, which pushed the official Russian death toll to 86,122.