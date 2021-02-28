Roadside bomb kills 3 in Somali capital Mogadishu

At least three people, including two soldiers, were killed in Somalia's capital Sunday morning in a bomb blast targeting a military vehicle carrying senior staff.

Wounding several others, the attack took place on Abdikasim road in Mogadishu city, rocking the busy KM4 intersection.

Local police official Abdifatah Hassan told Anadolu Agency over the phone that the explosive used in the blast was a roadside bomb that targeted a military official.

He said the senior official managed to escape unscathed, though two of his bodyguards and a civilian were killed.

Also speaking to Anadolu Agency, Somali police spokesman Sadaq Adan Ali confirmed the attack but not the casualties.

Local media reported that Somalia's deputy army commander had been the target.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, though al-Shabaab, a Somali-based al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group, claimed other recent attacks in the Horn of Africa country.