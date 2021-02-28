Hungarian premier receives Chinese COVID-19 vaccine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Sunday received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine developed by China's Sinopharm.

"I received the vaccine today, and I am feeling very well. Please register and join the campaign as this is the only possible protection," Orban said on social media.

Hungary on Wednesday became the first European Union member state to use a Chinese vaccine.

The country last week received the first 550,000 doses of the vaccine developed by Sinopharm.

Earlier this month, Hungary also began administering Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, becoming the first among the EU countries.

The country will purchase 5 million doses of vaccine from China and 2 million from Russia in the next four months.





