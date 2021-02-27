Turkey condemns terror attack in Mali

Turkey condemned a terror attack in Mali that killed a number of security forces Friday.

"We are saddened to receive the news that many security forces lost their lives and others injured in a terrorist attack at a gendarmerie brigade in the Bandiagara region of Mali, on 25 February 2021," said a foreign ministry statement.

"We extend our sincere condolences to the friendly and brotherly people and Government of Mali as well as to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," it added.