Second batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrives in South Africa

South Africa Saturday received a second batch of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, helping the African nation most affected by the virus to immunize health workers.

A South African Airways flight bringing 80,000 doses from Belgium touched down at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Saturday morning, the health department said.

"It comes as the majority of initial doses received two weeks ago have been administered," health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Twitter.

In mid-February, South Africa received its first 80,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and started to vaccinate frontline health workers almost immediately.

The rollout of the vaccination programme was delayed by two weeks after AstraZeneca's vaccine, which South Africa had initially purchased, was found to be less effective against a new variant that has taken hold in the country.

South Africa has secured 9 million doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which has been proven effective against the currently prevalent 501Y.V2 variant.

The vaccine rollout, initially planned for early February, had to be halted after research showed the AstraZeneca vaccine doses the country had purchased are less effective against the 501Y.V2 variant.

South Africa is the most affected country by COVID-19 on the continent, with more than 1.5 million reported cases and almost 50,000 deaths.