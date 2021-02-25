UK sanctions 6 more Myanmar generals

The UK sanctioned six more Myanmar military figures, including the commander in chief, for their role in overseeing human rights violations after the coup, a statement said Thursday.

Today's sanctions followed previous sanctions introduced on various figures in the South Asian country.

The six military figures were sanctioned for "serious human rights violations," adding to the 19 previously listed by the UK.

"Department for International Trade to lead work on ensuring that UK businesses are not trading with Myanmar's military-owned companies," the statement also said.

"This follows the move to ensure UK aid that could be indirectly used to support the military-led government is suspended and refocused on poorest and most vulnerable in Myanmar."

The UK has now "designated all military members of the State Administration Council [SAC], which was established following the coup to run the functions of state."

"Today's package of measures sends a clear message to the military regime in Myanmar that those responsible for human rights violations will be held to account, and the authorities must hand back control to a government elected by the people of Myanmar," British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

"My message to the people of Myanmar is simple -- the UK is working closely with our international partners to support your right to democracy and freedom of expression," he added.

The six generals who are sanctioned are Commander-in-Chief Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, Secretary of the SAC Lt. Gen. Aung Lin Dwe, Joint Secretary of the SAC Lt. Gen. Ye Win Oo, Gen. Tin Aung San, Gen. Maung Maung Kyaw, and Lt. Gen. Moe Myint Tun.

Myanmar's military declared a state of emergency on Feb. 1, hours after detaining de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and senior members of the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD).

The coup took place hours before the country's new parliament was set to convene following November elections in which the NLD made sweeping gains.

The military claimed it launched the coup due to "election fraud" resulting in the NLD's dominance.

Shortly after the Feb. 1 coup, the junta declared martial law imposing a nightly curfew and a ban on gatherings of five or more people.

However, the junta has failed to quell popular protests by the people and a civil disobedience campaign initiated by government officials against military rule.