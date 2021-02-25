 Contact Us
News World UK announces more sanctions against Myanmar's military

UK announces more sanctions against Myanmar's military

on Thursday slapped on six members of 's military junta, including commander-in-chief General Min Aung Hlaing, for their role in the recent coup. Foreign Secretary said the move "sends a clear message to the military regime in Myanmar.

Reuters WORLD
Published February 25,2021
Subscribe
UK ANNOUNCES MORE SANCTIONS AGAINST MYANMARS MILITARY

Britain announced on Thursday further sanctions against members of Myanmar's military after it seized power in a coup at the start of this month.

The British Foreign Office said it would sanction a further six military figures, adding to 19 previously listed, and that the trade ministry would work to ensure British businesses do not trade with Myanmar's military-owned companies.

"Today's package of measures sends a clear message to the military regime in Myanmar that those responsible for human rights violations will be held to account, and the authorities must hand back control to a government elected by the people of Myanmar," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement.