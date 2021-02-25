Mexico reports 877 more coronavirus deaths, 8,462 new cases

A vendor arranges his merchandise during the gradual reopening of the ancient Teotihuacan pyramids to public, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in San Juan Teotihuacan, Mexico February 24, 2021. REUTERS

Mexico registered another 877 coronavirus fatalities on Thursday, bringing the overall death toll to 183,692, according to health ministry data.

The ministry's data also showed an additional 8,462 confirmed cases, for a total of 2,069,370 cases.