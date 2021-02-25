Kazakh city joins Organization of World Heritage Cities

Kazakhstan's southern city of Turkistan has become an official member of the Organization of World Heritage Cities, a statement said.

According to its governorship, Turkistan will host the 10th International Eurasia World Heritage Cities Conference on April 2.

The city in the south of Kazakhstan is known as the spiritual capital of the Turkic world.

"Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi [Turkic poet and sufi] in Turkistan, will now be the center of attention of more tourists," the statement said.

The non-profit organization of 250 cities in which sites of the UNESCO World Heritage list are located was founded in 1993 in Fez, Morocco.