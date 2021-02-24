Turkey condemns terrorist attacks in Nigeria

Turkey on Wednesday condemned deadly terrorist attacks in northeastern Nigeria.

"We are deeply saddened by the news that 10 people lost their lives and many wounded in the terrorist attacks perpetrated by the terrorist organization Boko Haram in Borno State of Nigeria, on 23 February 2021," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We condemn these heinous terrorist attacks," the ministry added.

Turkey extended its sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, friendly and brotherly people and government of Nigeria and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.

At least 10 people were killed and 50 more injured in a string of mortar attacks by the Boko Haram terrorist group in northeastern Nigeria.

Fear gripped Maiduguri city and scores of residents scampered for safety as mortar rounds hit four populated areas-Kaleri, Bulabulin, Gwange, and Adam Kolo-on Tuesday evening.

Babagana Zulum, the governor of the northeastern Borno State, said that Boko Haram, which has repeatedly targeted Maiduguri, was responsible for the attacks.