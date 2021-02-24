Italy reports 318 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 16,424 new cases - health ministry

Italy reported 318 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 356 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 16,424 from 13,314 the day before.

Some 340,247 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with 303,850 previously, the ministry said.

Italy has registered 96,666 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 2.85 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 18,217 on Wednesday, down from 18,295 a day earlier.

There were 178 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 197 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 2,157 from a previous 2,146.

When Italy's second wave of the epidemic was accelerating quickly in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by about 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day.