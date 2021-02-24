Close cooperation key to prosperity in Turkic world: Deputy foreign minister

The Turkic world can achieve prosperity through close cooperation, a senior Turkish diplomat said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an event marking the 30th anniversary of the Central Asian Turkic states' independence, Deputy Foreign Minister Yavuz Selim Kiran recalled that Turkey was the first country that recognized the proclamation of independence.

"Turkey was also the first country which opened diplomatic missions in these countries," Kiran added.

Detailing Turkey's vital role particularly during the initial years of post-independence era, Kiran said the country's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines connected Central Asia to the rest of the world and Turkish construction companies contributed to prosperity by undertaking major infrastructure projects.

He also underlined the significance of transnational organizations, such as the Turkic Council and International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), in improving cooperation among the Turkic nations and strengthen bonds between them.

The deputy foreign minister also described the common language, culture, and literature as the most potent elements that tie Turkic nations with each other, adding that Turkey attributes great importance to improving collaboration in the field of education, science, and culture.

"Since 1992, we have given scholarships to over 38,000 students from Turkic states in Central Asia. Presently, over 10,000 students from the same states are getting higher education in Turkey," he noted.



