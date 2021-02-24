7-year-old Iranian boy dies in Greek migrant camp blaze

A 7-year-old boy lost his life when a fire broke out in a migrant camp northwest of Athens, Greek media reported.

The fire broke out Tuesday at the migrant camp in Thebes, some 90 kilometers (55 miles) from the capital before firefighters were finally able to extinguish the blaze, according to the Greek AMNA news agency.

Several media outlets reported that the 7-year-old boy was the child of an Iranian family.

Last September, a migrant camp on the Greek island of Lesbos caught fire, leaving more than 13,000 people without shelter.