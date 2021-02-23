Pakistani PM Khan embarks on 2-day visit to Sri Lanka

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan embarked on a two-day official visit Tuesday to Sri Lanka at his Sri Lankan counterpart's invitation.

According to a Foreign Ministry statement, Khan is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including members of the Cabinet and senior officials.

This is his first visit to Sri Lanka after assuming office in 2018.

Khan will meet Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa during the visit.

"He will also lead the delegation-level talks, covering all areas of cooperation between the two countries including trade and investment, health and education, agriculture and science & technology, defense and security, and culture and tourism," the statement said.

Besides, views will be exchanged on key regional and international issues, it added.

Khan will also participate in a joint Trade and Investment Conference to promote trade and investment between the two countries.

Several memoranda of understanding to enhance bilateral cooperation are also expected to be signed during the visit.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have maintained close, cordial and mutually supportive relations since 1948, the ministry said, adding the two countries share a commonality of views on a wide range of international and regional issues.