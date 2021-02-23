More than 101.6K people die of COVID-19 in Africa

The number of people who died of complications related to COVID-19 in Africa has reached 101,620, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in an update on Tuesday.

According to the figures, 3,845,128 people have so far contracted the virus since February last year, while 3,391,585 patients have recuperated.

Of the fatalities, 55,300 are in Southern Africa, 32,300 in North Africa, 7,400 in East Africa, 4,800 in West Africa, and 1,700 in Central Africa.

Southern Africa recorded 1.8 million cases, North Africa 1.1 million, East Arica 394,900, West Africa 379,200, and Central Africa 99,800 cases.





