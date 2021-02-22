New Libyan administration condemns attack on minister

Libya's new administration strongly condemned an assassination attempt Sunday on the country's interior minister.

Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dabaiba made the remarks on Twitter regarding Fathi Bashagha in a joint statement with the chairperson of the Presidential Council, Mohamed al-Menfi.

The statement called on the judiciary and law enforcement officers to conduct a transparent and thorough investigation into the incident and those involved.

Al-Menfi and Dabaiba expressed their condolences to the family of the person who lost his life in the incident.

The State High Council in a statement condemned the assassination attempt on the interior minister.

A similar condemnation came from the speaker of the House of Representatives in Tobruk, Aguila Salih.

Libya's Interior Ministry said earlier that Bashagha's convoy was fired on with machine guns from a pickup truck while he was on the way to his residence in Janzur in the west of Tripoli around 3 p.m. local time [1300GMT].