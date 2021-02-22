3 Egyptian ministers contract novel coronavirus - report

Three Egyptian ministers have contracted the novel coronavirus, Egyptian local media reported late on Sunday.

Trade and Industry Minister Nevine Gamea tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently working from home, her ministry said in a statement.

Gamea has not worked from the ministry since Feb. 13 due to her infection, according to the state-owned Akhbar Alyoum newspaper.

Justice Minister Omar Marwan was also infected with the virus 10 days ago and is recovering, the daily said, quoting an informed source.

Finance Minister Mohamed Maait has also caught the coronavirus, reported Egyptian TV host Ramadan Khairy without further details.

The government has yet to comment on the condition of the three officials.

As of Sunday, total cases in Egypt stood at 178,151, including 10,353 deaths and 137,837 recoveries.