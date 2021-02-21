Italy reports 232 coronavirus daily deaths, 13,452 new cases

Italy reported 232 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday against 251 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 13,452 from 14,931.

Some 250,986 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with 306,078 previously, the ministry said.

Italy has registered 95,718 deaths linked to coronavirus since the first outbreak in February.

That is the second-highest death toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported around 2.81 million cases of infection.

The number of patients in hospital, excluding those in intensive care, was 17,804 on Sunday, compared with 17,725 a day earlier.

There were 125 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 137 on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 2,094 from a previous 2,063.

At the height of Italy's second wave of the epidemic, in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by about 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy increased by about 100 per day.