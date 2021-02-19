World leaders attend virtual Munich Security Conference

The Munich Security Conference kicked off Friday with world leaders attending the annual event virtually amid the pandemic.

The conference, also called the 'Davos for Defense', provides a platform to discuss transatlantic, foreign and security policies.

This year, the fight against the pandemic and climate change will also be on the agenda.

US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson are among the participants.

UN chief Antonio Guterres, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, US envoy for climate John F. Kerry, and Bill Gate will also address the conference.

Biden will be the first sitting US president to address to the Munich summit. He will address Europe for the first time since taking office.



