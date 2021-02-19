Pakistan calls for justice for victims of Samjhauta Express blast

Pakistan called on India Thursday to fulfill its legal obligation of bringing the perpetrators of the Samjhauta Express blast to justice without further delay.

In a statement, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry reiterated its call for justice for the victims of the Samjhauta Express blast.

On Feb. 18, 2007, at least 68 people, including 44 Pakistanis, were killed in a bomb attack on the Samjhauta Express, a cross-border train service between India and Pakistan.

"The victims of the Samjhauta Express terrorist attack continue to await justice," the ministry said.

Despite the availability of clear evidence, India's failure to provide justice to the victims of this horrible incident is a reconfirmation of the culture of impunity that the perpetrators of terrorist attacks enjoy in India, the statement added.

In March 2019, a special court in India had acquitted four accused, Aseemanand, Lokesh Sharma, Kamal Chauhan and Rajinder Chaudhary, saying the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had not been able to establish any charges against them.

Earlier, a special court had dismissed the plea filed by a Pakistani woman in connection with the case.

Pakistani resident Rahila Wakil had filed the application and sought permission for testimonies of Pakistani witnesses in the case.

The trial had been ongoing since 2010 at the NIA court, which has received 224 testimonies out of a total 299 witnesses.

Sunil Joshi, the alleged mastermind of the attack, was shot dead near his home in central Madhya Pradesh state in December 2007.

Three more suspects -- Ramchandra Kalsangra, Sandeep Dange and Amit -- could not be apprehended and were declared proclaimed offenders.