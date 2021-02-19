Europe, US warn Iran against limiting IAEA access

Top European and US officials on Thursday warned Iran against limiting access to the UN nuclear watchdog or be ready to face the consequences.

France, Germany, the UK and US released a joint statement "underlining the dangerous nature" of Iran's decision to limit access of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and urged Tehran to "consider the consequences of such grave action, particularly at this time of renewed diplomatic opportunity."

Following a meeting between the countries' foreign ministers, the statement urged Iran not to "take any additional steps, with respect to the suspension of the Additional Protocol" or limiting of verification activities by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Tehran had threatened to halt the IAEA's nuclear site inspections, which had been agreed in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, if the US does not lift re-imposed sanctions by Feb. 21.

The European countries and the US also voiced concerns over Iran's recent activities to produce both uranium enriched up to 20% and uranium metal, a key step in the development of nuclear arms. They slammed Tehran's activities as it has "no credible civil justification."

Washington has also indicated its willingness "to return to diplomacy with Iran."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who participated in the meeting in Paris via video link, reiterated the Biden administration's stand that the US would return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), if Iran strictly complies with the commitments under the accord.

The three European powers have repeatedly urged Tehran to return to full compliance with the JCPAO, despite former US President Donald Trump's decision in 2018 to withdraw from the agreement.

Iran started to cut its commitments to the nuclear deal in retaliation for the unilateral US withdrawal from the agreement, and stepped up its activities in recent weeks to increase pressure on the new US President Joe Biden.

Besides the US and the three major European countries, China and Russia are the other signatories of the nuclear accord, which foresees lifting economic sanctions on Iran in return for Tehran agreeing to limit its nuclear activity to civilian purposes.

On Thursday, President of the European Council Charles Michel also held a phone call with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, expressing concern over Tehran's decision to flout its commitments under the JCPOA and "the announced decision to suspend the Additional Protocol," according to a statement on the conversation.

Michel said the EU attaches importance to the full implementation of the JCPOA in the context of the global nuclear non-proliferation architecture and indicated that "preserving a space for diplomacy, underpinned by positive steps, was crucial at this stage."