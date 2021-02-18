UK sanctions 3 Myanmar generals over human rights violations

The UK has issued sanctions against three Myanmar army generals for serous human rights violations following the military coup, according to a government statement on Thursday.

The new sanctions followed previous sanctions against 16 individuals from the Myanmar military already listed by the UK and they "represent further action by the UK alongside allies to send a message to the Myanmar military that there will be consequences for its human rights violations."

The sanctions come into force immediately and the UK will "enforce immediate asset freezes and travel bans against three members of the Myanmar military regime for their role in serious human rights violations during the coup."

The statement said: "Myanmar's military and police have committed serious human rights violations, including violating the right to life, the right to freedom of assembly, the right not to be subject to arbitrary arrest or detention, and the right to freedom of expression."

Defense Minister Gen. Mya Tun Oo, Home Minister Lt. Gen. Soe Htut and Deputy Home Minister Lt Gen. Than Hlaing have been named by the UK government.

Britain's Foreign Office and Department for International Trade have also "launched an enhanced due diligence process to mitigate the risk of military businesses operating in the UK and associated illicit money flows."

"The UK condemns the military coup and the arbitrary detention of Aung San Suu Kyi and other political figures," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

The UK and its allies will hold Myanmar's military accountable for human rights violations, the government said.

The government will also review its aid programs to Myanmar.

"Support for government led reforms has been axed and planned programmes will close. Instead the government will put in place measures to ensure aid is reaching only the poorest and most vulnerable in Myanmar," the statement said.