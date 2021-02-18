South Africa records 2,320 new COVID-19 cases

South Africa recorded 2,320 new coronavirus infections in a single day Wednesday, taking the country's number of confirmed cases to 1,496,439, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced.

"Regrettably, 165 deaths have also been reported," Mkhize announced in his daily update to the media, adding the total number of reported deaths countrywide is now 48,478.

Gauteng province, which includes the capital Pretoria and main city Johannesburg, reported the highest number of deaths at 76.

Free State Province reported 22 deaths, Kwa-Zulu Natal Province 14, Northern Cape Province nine and Mpumalanga Province four, while no new deaths were recorded in Limpopo and North West provinces.

To date, 1,399,829 recoveries have been recorded at a recovery rate of 93.5%.

Mkhize conveyed his condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thanked the health care workers who treated the deceased patients.

South Africa has the highest number of infections on the continent. It is also the 16th most-affected country in the world in terms of cases.





