US to have 600M vaccine doses by end of July

US President Joe Biden said Tuesday that every American will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of July.

Speaking at a CNN town hall in the state of Wisconsin, Biden said there were only 50 million vaccine doses available when he took office on Jan. 20.

"By the end of July, we'll have 600 million doses, enough to vaccinate every single American," he added.

He said there will be 400 million vaccine doses available by the end of May.

Asked when the country will be back to normal, Biden said he believes the pandemic will be winding down by "next Christmas."

"By next Christmas, I think we'll be in a very different circumstance God willing than we are today. A year from now, I think that there will be significantly fewer people having to be socially distanced, have to were a mask, but we don't know," said Biden.

As of Tuesday evening, more than 71.6 million vaccine doses have been distributed and around 55.2 million administered, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The US continues to be the hardest hit by the pandemic, which has infected over 27.7 million people in the country and killed nearly 488,000 since the first case was detected in February last year.