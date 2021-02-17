Turkey gendarmerie teams rescue irregular migrants pushed back by Greek side

Turkish gendarmerie teams rescued a group of irregular migrants who were pushed back by Greece into Turkish waters.

"A group of irregular migrants, who were sent back to Turkey after being robbed of their belongings, were handed over to the Meriç District Gendarmerie Command in Edirne," the National Defense Ministry tweeted.

The migrants were rescued from freezing temperatures, the ministry added.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

In early 2020, Turkey opened its gates to irregular migrants seeking to reach Europe, accusing the EU of failing to keep its promises under a 2016 migrant deal.

Turkey has repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying that it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.



