Sudan recalls ambassador from Ethiopia amid tension

Sudan on Wednesday summoned its ambassador from Ethiopia for consultations amid border tension between the two neighbors.

"Recalling our ambassador [Jamal Al-Sheikh] from Addis Ababa comes for consultations regarding relations with Ethiopia," Mansour Boulad, a spokesman for the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told Anadolu Agency.

He added that the move "aims to consult on the border tension with Ethiopia and the crisis of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD)".

Khartoum and Addis Ababa are locked in a dispute over their border and the construction of GERD on the Blue Nile, with Khartoum fearing that filling the dam without an agreement will harm its own dams.