Russia warns of containment policy against US pressure

Russia warned Wednesday that it could start pursuing a "policy of active containment" on the US if Washington continued its pressure on Moscow.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview that though Russia is ready to "calmly" revise the state of its bilateral relations with the US, it would resist attempts to put pressure on it.

"If the US policy remains the same, if it keeps pressing and pushing as a key element, it means that we will pursue a policy of active containment of the US in all directions," said Ryabkov, speaking state-run news agency RIA.

Ryabkov explained that this containment policy would include "resistance to sanctions, countering American attempts to influence Russia's internal processes."