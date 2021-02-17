Iraq says airport attack carried out from inside Erbil

The rocket attack that targeted the Erbil airport was carried out from inside the Kurdish region, the Iraqi army said on Wednesday.

A US contractor was killed and nine others, including a US soldier, were injured in Monday's attack, for which an Iraqi armed group calling itself the "Guardian of Blood Brigades" claimed responsibility.

Military spokesman Yahya Rasoul told the official Iraqi news agency that 11 rockets were fired from inside the Kurdish region.

"The rockets were launched from two areas in Erbil, 5 kilometers from the city center," he said. "Four rockets fell inside the Erbil airport compound, while the rest hit residential areas."

Rasoul emphasized that Iraq "will not accept becoming an arena for settling scores".

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has ordered the formation of a joint committee between the Iraqi and Erbil governments to bring attackers to accountability.

In September 2020, another rocket attack by unknown militants targeted the Erbil airport, but without causing any casualties. At the time, the Kurdish Regional Government accused the Hashd al-Shaabi militia of being behind the attack.