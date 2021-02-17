Attack on revolution commemoration in Libya kills child

A child was killed on Wednesday when a shell struck a group of people marking the 10th anniversary of the Libyan revolution in the southern city of Sabha, according to a Libyan spokesman.

More than 10 people were also injured, mostly children, Osaa al-Wafi, a spokesman for the Sabha Municipal Council, told Anadolu Agency.

Al-Wafi called the attack a "heinous crime," saying that local authorities have launched an investigation into the shelling.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

A popular revolution ousted strongman Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Ever since, the country fell into political deadlock, with warlord Khalifa Haftar seeking to seize power and overthrow the internationally recognized government.

On Feb. 5, Libya's rival political groups agreed during UN-mediated talks in Geneva to form an interim authority to lead the country to elections this December.



