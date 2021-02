Singapore says does not support widespread sanctions on Myanmar

Singapore's foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan told parliament on Tuesday he did not support slapping "widespread generalised indiscriminate sanctions" on Myanmar in response to a military coup, because they could hurt ordinary citizens.

The island state is a major investor in Myanmar and a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Other ASEAN members like Indonesia and Malaysia have been calling for a special meeting to discuss the situation in Myanmar.