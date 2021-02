News World NKorea makes attempts to steal COVID-19 vaccine technology from Pfizer

North Korean hackers tried to break into the computer systems of pharmaceutical giant Pfizer in a search for information on a coronavirus vaccine and treatment technology.

North Korea has made attempts to steal COVID-19 vaccine technology by hacking Pfizer Inc, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday citing the National Intelligence Service.