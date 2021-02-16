MYANMARS SUU KYI FACES NEW CHARGE

A second lawsuit was filed on Tuesday against Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi for violating the country's Disaster Management Law.

The military seized power in a bloodless coup on Feb. 1, forcing Suu Kyi and other leaders of the National League for Democracy (NLD) into detention. She was earlier charged with possessing illegal walkie-talkies.

The second charge was brought by the police when the former state counselor appeared in court via video link, according to her lawyer Khin Maung Zaw.

The law prosecutes people for violating coronavirus restrictions and carries a maximum of three years' imprisonment. She is alleged to have breached the protocols during last year's election campaign.

The court in the capital Nay Pyi Taw's Zabhuthiri township also began hearing a case against deposed President Win Myint, who has been charged under the same law.

The military says it would not remain in power for long, and has claimed fraud in the November 2020 elections as a justification for its coup. The NLD party had won a landslide victory.

Meanwhile, protests in many parts of Myanmar continue, with demonstrators demanding the release of their elected leaders.