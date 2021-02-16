Mexico receives first shipment of AstraZeneca vaccine

Mexico has received the first batch of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine containing 870,000 doses, officials said Monday.

Attending a welcome ceremony held for the vaccine jointly developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca and produced in India, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard thanked the Indian government for its support in shipping the vaccines.

Noting that a nationwide vaccination campaign is already underway in the country, the Health Ministry announced that 370,000 doses of the vaccine will primarily be used for citizens over 80 years old and health workers.

The Mexican government has placed orders for 34.4 million doses from Pfizer and 77.4 million doses from Oxford-AstraZeneca. In addition, it will receive 51.5 million doses of vaccines through the COVAX Global Vaccine Access Facility.