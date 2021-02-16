Israel arrests 2 Hamas leaders in West Bank raids

Israeli forces detained two senior Hamas leaders in overnight raids in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, according to local sources.



Yasser Mansour and Adnan Asfour were arrested when Israeli forces raided their homes in Nablus in the northern West Bank, the sources told Anadolu Agency.



Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, has earlier warned of Israeli plans to stage a mass arrest campaign against the resistance group ahead of the Palestinian elections later this year.



Last month, senior Hamas members Hatem Naji Amr and Omar Barghouthi told Anadolu Agency that they were threatened by the Israeli intelligence of imprisonment if they run in the upcoming elections.



Palestinians are scheduled to vote in the legislative elections on May 22, presidential polls on July 31 and the National Council on Aug. 31.



The last legislative elections were held in 2006 in which Hamas won the majority.







