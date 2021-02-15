Most Americans say Trump should have been convicted

About 60% of Americans believe that former US President Donald Trump should have been convicted in his second Senate impeachment trial for his alleged role in Capitol riots, revealed a poll Monday.

According to the survey of ABC News/Ipsos poll, which fielded immediately after the trial concluded, the vast majority of Democrats, 88%, and Independents, 64%, back Trump's conviction while only 14% of Republicans agree.

After days of debate in the Senate, Trump was acquitted on Saturday by a 57-43 vote. The Senate fell 10 votes short of the two-thirds to pass such conviction.

While 56% rate the evidence against Trump as "strong," those who defend the evidence "weak" stay at 37%.

More than three-quarters of the respondents also said that they believe the senators voted based on partisan politics.

The nationwide ABC News/Ipsos poll was conducted Feb. 13-14 with 547 adults in English and Spanish. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.8% points.

Trump faced the second Senate impeachment trial, the first time a US president has been impeached twice, with an "incitement of insurrection" charge after his supporters stormed the US on Jan. 6, in which five people died.